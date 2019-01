L-R Liz Spottiswood, Bridie Spottiswood and Shanae Zander at The Heritage Hotel.

L-R Liz Spottiswood, Bridie Spottiswood and Shanae Zander at The Heritage Hotel. Liam Fahey

MUSIC blared from the speakers as club goers made their way to the dance floor this weekend.

See if you can spot yourself pictured out and about in this week's Nitelife gallery.