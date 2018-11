L-R Laura Ferris, Tracey Shutterworth and Rae Parker at The Heritage Hotel.

L-R Laura Ferris, Tracey Shutterworth and Rae Parker at The Heritage Hotel. Liam Fahey

THERE was a lot happening out on the town this weekend.

Crowds gathered at the clubs to hang out for friends and there was even some dress ups and a hen's party.

Scroll through the gallery and see if you can spot yourself or some friends.