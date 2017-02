JACKASS the Filthy Seppo tour landed in Rockhampton last night.

Locals filled seats at the Great Western to watch the American comedians at their finest with Jason 'WeeMan' Acuna, Chris 'Party Boy' Pontius, Preston Lacy and Dave England returning to Australia after the wild success of their 2016 tour.

