NITELIFE: Were you snapped out on the town?

L-R Tayla Sisley, Haylie Finning and Kayla Ohl at the Ginger Mule.

THERE was non-stop entertainment in Rockhampton this weekend, and it didn't stop when the sun went down.

Club goers were out into the night at the Ginger Mule and Flamingos on Quay.

Were you and your mates snapped out on the town?