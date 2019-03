L-R Terry Cosui and Gavin Dobold at the Ginger Mule.Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

L-R Terry Cosui and Gavin Dobold at the Ginger Mule.Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin Liam Fahey

DID you hit the town this weekend?

Our Nitelife photographers were there to catch all the action at The Heritage, The Ginger Mule and The Zodiac on Saturday night.

Click through our gallery below: