Nitro Circus Regional Rampage delivers death-defying stunts

A MONTAGE of broken bones and near-death experiences couldn't keep three Rocky locals from risking their lives in the Nitro Cricus Regional Rampage.

Though there was question surrounding their sobriety, each of the young men volunteered to jump on board a motorcycle with one of the extreme sportsment to attempt a four-person backflip.

Rockhampton spectators became the first to bear witness to the successful feat, just one of the countless spectacular shows of skill.

Fans of the death-defying riders swarmed Browne Park Saturday night to watch in awe the world's most skilled riders in motocross, BMX, inline, scooters and snowboarding.

The boys not only got the heart racing, they pulled at its strings when extreme sport enthusiast and paraplegic Canadian Bruce Cook strapped in to perform a backflip.

The action didn't stop on the bikes, basically anything with wheels - from rocking horses to armchairs - were hurled down a towering ramp to be flipped, rolled and smashed.

