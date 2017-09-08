No apology after pregnant MP's alleged stalker let into Parliament

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she was “terrified” of the accused stalker. Picture: Annette Dew

AN UNREPENTANT Rob Pyne has refused to apologise for allowing a man into State Parliament who is charged with stalking a pregnant MP, saying he believes the man is innocent.

The Courier-Mail can today reveal the extent of the allegations against Petros Khalesirad, who was sworn into Parliament on Tuesday by Mr Pyne in a "grave" security breach.



Petros Khalesirad Chris Ison ROK220113cpetros2

Bail documents filed in the Supreme Court, obtained by The Courier-Mail, reveal Khalesirad allegedly asked the neighbours of Keppel MP Brittany Lauga - who he is accused of stalking - about her morning routine and how many bedrooms she had in her house.

The bail documents also reveal a spate of angry Facebook messages sent by the self-styled political journalist to Ms Lauga.

