'No apology': Mayor hits back at Rocky budget criticism

I MAKE no apology for being very disciplined with the council budget.

Councillors workshop the budget, know what is in there, have lots of opportunity to go back and talk to all of the senior officers and then actually had longer than the legislation requires for them to make amendments if they wished.

It's an easy process for councillors to move an amendment to the budget, no different to any other motion.

We are still reeling from the debt that accrued between 2008/12 during Mayor Carter's term when debt spiralled from $84m to $220m in just four years.

That means more than $30 million was added to the debt every single budget, and every single budget was in deficit.

This debt has left a legacy of high repayments that is burdening our current budget.

That was under the old system before the mayor was given extra power to draft the budget.

It would be lovely to make everybody happy but it is not the right thing for our future.

I don't get involved in the detail within councillor's divisions or within their portfolio areas but I work closely with council's CFO as the financial parameters are set out.

I'm also very strong on insisting that we stick to our asset management plans. And I think the community is starting to see consistent improvement to our roads, water and sewerage as a result.

There is the clear opportunity under the new act for councillors to make changes after the community have seen what the mayor thought.

In the old days every step of the budget was by majority vote at the table as it was formulated (as opposed to the workshops we have now but where I get to make the final call on the draft budget).

The mayor was always held responsible for rate rises or debt but didn't really have any greater role than any other councillor.

In my first term in office I voted against the budget on one occasion.

When I returned in 2012 I was horrified at the state of the finances.

If the new act had not given the sort of power to the mayor that it does then I don't believe we would've been able to pull the budget around as well as we have.

I absolutely need councillor support, but sometimes you need someone to draw a line and hold it.

Every budget councillors have the opportunity to take the finances in a different direction so I'm very grateful for their continuing support.

The financial results speak for themselves.

