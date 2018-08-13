No backdown on Theodore maternity unit despite new data

Caleb and Nathan Kucks were both born safely in Theodore Hospital. Their mother is among hundreds in the town campaigning to have the maternity unit reopened.

THEODORE'S maternity unit will stay open but Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive, Steve Williamson is adamant that birthing will not be reinstated at the rural hospital.

Mr Williamson said senior clinicians recommended the decision, saying the risk to women and babies was too great.

"We are not prepared to risk the lives of mothers and babies, because adverse events lead to devastating consequences for families and the whole community,” he said.

"Approximately 25 per cent of women require obstetric support during their labour and/or an emergency operative birth.

"When complications during birth occur, it is essential a woman is less than an hour away from obstetric care.

"Theodore is too far from the nearest facility providing 24-hour access to the appropriate specialist services.

"It is not appropriate for a clinician to provide a service that isn't safe.”

Mr Williamson's comments come amid community outrage over the decision not to reinstate the birthing unit, which is fully equipped and partly funded by local fundraising.

Theodore's main street became centre stage for more than one hundred and fifty locals as they chanted passionately, "We want choices, hear our voices". The rally was held on Tuesday morning to protest against the Queensland Health's decision to close the town's maternity services. Coulton's Country

Data released yesterday by the Courier Mail showed 40 maternity units had closed over a few decades; a rate of 23.3 babies in every 1000 are dying in towns where no birthing services were available, compared to 6.1 babies in rural areas with obstetrics.

The investigation also showed that Queensland has the highest rate of free-birthing (without a registered midwife) in the nation and homebirths monitored by a midwife had risen.

More than one child every day is born before arriving at hospital, often at the side of roads, in a problem which has been escalating since 1995.

Pregnant mums are travelling up to 600km to give birth, or being forced to spend weeks away from their families in paid accommodation.

There have been no planned births in Theodore since 2011 when the service was suspended. Before that, an average of 24 babies a year were born in the town's hospital.

CQHHS maintains safe birthing services need specialist facilities and enough births to support accredited teams of clinicians.

Mr Williamson said future plans for the hospital were determined after feedback gathered during the health service's long-term planning document Destination 2030: Great Care for Central Queenslanders, and more recently in consultation with long-term medical superintendent, Assoc Prof Bruce Chater. Dr Chater has practiced in Theodore for more than 35 years.

"The maternity unit will remain open and be enhanced to provide more comprehensive antenatal and post-natal care,” Mr Williamson said.

"Our commitment is to provide care closer to home, and women with low-risk pregnancies will be able to give birth through a partnership model with Biloela Hospital.”

A strengthened maternity service at Biloela will see staff work across Theodore and Biloela to provide a personalised service for birth at Biloela and a more comprehensive range of services at Theodore in the postnatal period, including home midwifery support for women and their families to return to their community as soon as possible.

"Our midwifery and medical staff can maintain their practice requirements for the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Authority and maintain their skills sufficiently to provide a safe service across the Banana Shire,” Mr Williamson said.

"Qualified midwives are essential in Theodore to ensure the hospital can safely manage imminent and emergency births on-site.

”All jobs are safe.”