A SYDNEY man accused of grooming a 13-year-old girl from Mackay online has been refused bail and will remain behind bars.

Jasmesh Samson Singh's case was mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old man faces 46 charges in total. No pleas have been entered.

Magistrate Mark Nolan refused bail, determining there was an unacceptable risk Singh would commit offences if released.

The case was adjourned to December 12.