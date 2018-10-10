No barriers to business for these young men

ETHAN Shepherd is proof you can do anything if you put your mind to it.

The young Rockhampton man started learning lawn care and garden maintenance through The Umbrella Network, a community support system for children and teenagers on the autism spectrum.

Ethan, who has Fragile X syndrome, slowly gained confidence in the organisation's garden care business and was gifted the client list when The Umbrella Network closed in September. His NDIS plan also assisted in establishing the business.

He works with two other young men, Preston Shaw and Carl Williams, providing yard maintenance services across the region.

Ethan said making friends, meeting new people, and doing something different each day was the best part of the job.

Brad Sherperd with his son Ethan. Allan Reinikka ROK091018alawncar

He's proud of how far he's come in three years and the challenges he has faced, saying he initially didn't believe it was something he could do for more than a few months.

"Anything is possible if you put your mind to it,” Ethan said.

Ethan's father Brad has supported his son through this new employment journey and said he was "super proud” of his boy, Preston and Carl.

The boys have also been helped by AMP Rockhampton, whose disability support services have assisted with everything from on-the-job training and safety courses to uniforms and mentoring.

Love Ya Lawn