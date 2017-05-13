No beds closed in Rocky maternity ward

CLAIMS the maternity ward at Rockhampton Hospital has closed six beds in the past 18 months have been rejected by the hospital.

A caller to The Morning Bulletin this week said there were now only nine beds in the ward and staff were being forced to discharge new mums early, often without warning.

But the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service has reassured expectant mums there has been no change to the 15-bed maternity unit.

Acting executive director, Wendy Hoey, said while the unit does experience very busy periods, bed block was not an issue with an average occupancy rate of less than 75%.

"Women are not discharged from hospital until it is safe to do so," Ms Hoey said.

"Rockhampton Hospital Maternity Unit is one of our great success stories in recent years.

"We have recruited more midwives and have others joining us later this year.

"We now have a full-time permanent clinical director of obstetrics and gynaecology, which is building stability in the clinical staffing team."

An independent review into the service has resulted in many improvements.

Ms Hoey said the CQHHS had remained transparent in the process and communicated the issues through the local media to keep the public informed.

She said all 35 recommendations had been implemented, and this has had a major impact on the service provided.

"There is more to a great service than the number of beds provided," Ms Hoey said.

"We have redesigned the Midwifery Group Practice Service, which evidence shows is the best way to care for women.

"Previously this service was offered only to low-risk women, however now it is offered to all women.

"We now have a comprehensive education program for all staff and our doctors, midwives and other health professionals work in close consultation on each case."

The Queensland Nurses Union was also contacted in relation to this story but did not respond.