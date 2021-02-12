Barrier Reef Big Bash round one postponed

It's early days for the Twomey Schriber Thunder, but top-order batsman Andrew Phelps is already thinking about finals.

Round one of the Barrier Reef Big Bash was set to go forward on Friday night, with the Thunder taking on the ­Designer First Homes Dare Devils at Griffiths Park at 6.30pm.

However, due to rain the game has been cancelled.

Before the Thunder's inaugural campaign in the new T20 tournament, Phelps said the side was gelling well and he believed they'd be a good chance of a finals berth.

"It's a difficult one, especially with the local comp still going and everyone obviously works full-time too, so it's hard to get down and train together," he said.

The Designer First Homes Dare Devils will take on the Twomey Schriber Thunder as the first round of the Barrier Reef Big Bash continues this Friday night at Griffiths Park. Dare Devils' Josh Chadwick hopes to hit some sixes against the likes of Thunders’ Darren Lees and Andrew Phelps. Picture: Brendan Radke

"But we've had a couple sessions on an alternative training day to really build that bond and everyone's really putting in the effort to gel as a group and prepare for game day.

"I think we've got one of the best groups bonding-wise, there's no big egos or anything, and we've definitely got the talent to work together and try and win the comp."

Phelps said he was personally feeling confident and was looking forward to a solid season.

"Hopefully I can score a few runs if given the opportunity," he said.

"I've had some runs of form this season so hopefully I can get out there and play my aggressive game and really push."

Thunder teammate Darren Lees said the side was eager to get on the pitch after watching last week's season-opener between the Halpin Hurricanes and Piccones Badgers.

"We had our first night together last Friday and the good thing was all the blokes that were picked were really good characters," he said.

"I don't think morale or anything like that is going to be an issue for us, we've gelled really well and we're looking forward to playing."

He said the side had a good mix of youth and experience.

"I played one game with Phelpsy before when he was about 16, so to be able to play with him again is pretty cool," Lees said.

"Young fellas like Benny Shrimpton, I'm looking forward to playing with him, but also a few of the older boys that I played with back in the day, like Tommy Maher, Mick Raso, players like that."

Designer First Homes Dare Devils all-rounder Josh Chadwick said his side would also be looking to start their tournament with a win.

He tipped slog-happy skipper Brenton Edwards and two of his other Rovers' teammates to fire on the big stage.

"We got a couple of unknowns in Joel Sykes and Brett Souvlis, they're probably two names that don't get mentioned every week, but I know they can hit some big balls," Chadwick said.

He said winning the toss could provide an edge for either side.

"I think it will be a big decision whether to bowl first or bat first on the night," he said.

"I think runs on the board made a big difference last week.

"Obviously it's a decision for the captain but I think it will come into play."

Originally published as 'No big egos' a boost for Thunder