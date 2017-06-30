No births at Biloela Hospital, so new parents head to Rocky

THE BILOELA Hospital will not be delivering any babies until Monday, July 3.

In a statement released by the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, it was announced birthing services had been restricted since last Wednesday, June 21.

This has meant a period of 13 days women have not been able to give birth at the local hospital.

CQHHS chief executive Steve Williamson said the restriction of services was due to a shortage of qualified staff.

"It is extremely difficult to recruit permanent doctors to rural areas right across Australia,” Mr Williamson said.

"We need to ensure the safety of women and babies.

"During this period we are searching for suitable locum doctors to cover and recruitment is ongoing for permanent staff.”

The hospital advises they have contacted all expectant mothers who will be affected.

"They have been advised to come to Biloela Hospital if they have signs of labour or any concerns where they will be assessed by experienced midwives and doctors with general skills,” Mr Williamson said.

"These clinicians can liaise with specialists in Rockhampton or Gladstone and advise the best course of action, whether that be an ambulance transfer with a midwife on-board.

"Ante-natal and post-natal care continues in Biloela as usual in consultation with the Gladstone obstetrics team.”

Local mother Jade Smith was faced with the same dilemma two years ago when she went into labour with her son.

"I went into labour on Saturday night and because they had no doctor there on the weekend I had to travel to Rocky,” Jade said.

Jade isn't the only one it has happened to.

"I know another lady who was pregnant at the same time as me and she went into labour on the day after me, on a Sunday and she had to give birth in Gladstone,” Jade said.

Jade said having to give birth in Rockhampton was never mentioned to her in her ante-natal appointments.

"They didn't give us any notice,” Jade said.

"I was shocked, I didn't know what was going on and it was all new. It was a bit nerve- racking.”

The travel to Rocky was quite the journey while Jade was in labour, as she was only taken via ambulance which took about an hour and a half.

"Getting there was a bit painful because they had to slow down my labour,” Jade said.

Jade had difficulties in her labour and was somewhat grateful to have to travel to Rockhampton as it had better services.

"I actually preferred Rocky because it is a bigger hospital,” Jade said.

"And I am a big sook; they don't have epidurals in Bilo and I was a bit relieved to get one in Rocky.”

While Jade was able to give birth to a healthy baby boy in Rockhampton, she said the birthing services are still needed in Biloela.

"It is a bit silly to take them away, there are so many pregnant people around,” she said.

Biloela mother Rebecca Hill had to go to Rockhampton during her pregnancy.

When Rebecca was 36 weeks and six days pregnant, she went into early labour.

"I ended up going to Rocky because the Biloela hospital can't deliver any time before 37 weeks,” Rebecca said.

While Rebecca didn't end up giving birth in Rockhampton, she said having to travel there was hard.

"When I was told I had to go to Rocky I thought, am I even going to make it there,” she said.

"It wasn't a good experience at all.”

A few weeks later, on January 27, Rebecca gave birth to a healthy baby girl in Biloela hospital.

"I am glad I could stay in Biloela at the time, mine was a quick labour,” Rebecca said.

Rebecca said she wasn't warned she could have to travel when in fact she did.

"I never got told I might have to travel to Rocky,” she said.

Overall, Rebecca's experience throughout the rest of her pregnancy and in giving birth at Biloela was very positive.

"They were really good, everything was on time and they were always there when you needed them,” she said.

The idea of not being able to give birth in Biloela is ridiculous in Rebecca's eyes.

"I was talking to a mum who is due next week and she is not happy at all,” Rebecca said. "If I was due any time soon now, I wouldn't be happy with it.

"Travelling up there, staying and then you have to find a way home.

"It's not a good thing.”