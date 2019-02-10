Menu
Single vehicle crash into a guard rail on Maroochydore Road.
Single vehicle crash into a guard rail on Maroochydore Road. Warren Lynam
No blood found at horrific mystery crash site

Chloe Lyons
by
10th Feb 2019 12:49 PM | Updated: 2:39 PM
MYSTERY surrounds a crashed car on a busy Coast road where police found nobody and no blood, despite photos showing shocking damage.

Paramedics were called to Maroochydore Rd about 3.55am this morning following reports of a crash, but there were no patients for them to treat.

 

Similarly when police arrived, there was no one to be found and a Queensland Police Service spokesman said there was no blood in the car.

That's despite horrific images of the car which show the driver's side door almost completely folded in by a safety barrier which is resting near the steering wheel.

Skid marks approximately 50m long can be seen on the road crossing from the left to the right hand lane before the crash site.

Officers are following up the incident with the car's registered owner.

 

The Sunshine Coast Daily

