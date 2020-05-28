No Blue Water Review in sight for Coast Guard

CONCERNED: Adrian de Groot calls for a timeline on the Blue Water review into volunteer marine services. Picture: Contributed

Having once clung to a sinking ship off Middle Island for six hours, Adrian de Groot knows first hand the dedication of Queensland Coast Guard volunteers.

On another occasion, the LNP Keppel Candidate required a tow after the gearbox on his 43-foot boat gave out, and also witnessed the rescue of another sailboat with a broken mast.

“We have a volunteer organisation that is cost effective and serves purpose – they risk their lives and give up their spare time or the benefit of others,” he said.

“Yet nearly two years after the Blue Water Review into Queensland marine rescue operations our volunteers remain completely in the dark as to their future.”

The Morning Bulletin reported in January Coast Guard volunteers feared the government had begun plans to dismantle their 60-year-old organisation without having ratified the review to replace it with a state-owned entity.

They said the proposal would impose a “loss of identity, heritage and history” on community members without making a “scrap of difference” to public ­welfare.

Following that report, however, other community members contacted the media in support of the review which, they said, was a necessary response to untenable behaviour by higher ranking volunteer service officials.

They said volunteer services had reached a constitutional crisis and moves towards a state-run entity were successful in other states.

LNP Shadow Minister for Emergency Services and Volunteers Lachlan Millar demanded the Labor Government “come clean” on the future of marine rescue groups in Queensland.

“LNP members right up and down the coast have been inundated with marine rescue volunteers frustrated with the lack of direction and action on the much-needed reform,” he said.

“Marine rescue volunteers deserve rock solid assurances and answers on the essential service they provide, as do Queensland boaties and recreational fishers throughout the state.

“If Labor is serious about re-opening the state, then it will need a functioning and viable marine rescue service that can continue to keep Queenslanders safe.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga confirmed no decision had been made because “the government has made its priority addressing the issues arising from COVID-19 – that is ­keeping the people of Queensland safe. The federal and state budgets have been postponed and there hasn’t been an opportunity to provide a response.”