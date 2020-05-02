“NO BOAT, NO 4X4 ACCESS”: Fishermen’s not a 4WD beach

One Nation candidate Wade Rothery is warning drivers to stay off Emu Park's Fishermen's Beach

One Nation candidate Wade Rothery is reminding drivers “No Boat, No 4x4 Access” along Emu Park’s Fisherman’s Beach.

He reported numerous vehicles have been seen driving along the two-kilometre foreshore over recent weeks.

Mr. Rothery believes signs may not be as obvious as they could be and suspects drivers aren’t aware of the rules.

“I’ve had a number of locals stop me to report the problem,” Mr Rothery said.

“One couple even reported a New South Wales registered car driving up and down the beach

“I’m certainly not a wowser when it comes to four-wheel-driving on beaches, but Fisherman’s Beach is well known for its many beachgoers and its turtle nesting.

“I’ve been down and had a good look and would suggest the signs that are there don’t stand out and need a complete revamp if people are to take any notice.”

Mr. Rothery believes a new boat ramp proposed by Marine Safety Queensland would also prevent cars from having access to the beach and protect nesting habitats, eliminating the need for signage altogether.

“I recognise the boat ramp location is controversial among some Emu Park residents, but it does eradicate the need for cars to be on the beach and offers a structure that will reduce the wave action on turtle nests and minimise erosion, he said.

“The Livingstone Shire is one of the fastest-growing regions in Queensland right now, double the Queensland average, so it’s important we find a balance that both protects the environmental habitat of Fisherman’s Beach while maintaining a multipurpose use by beachgoers and boaties.”