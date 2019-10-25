No boundary changes ... yet

Cr Drew Wickerson says boundary changes proposed by the Electoral Commission will create confusion and instability.

Common sense and people power have prevailed according to Rockhampton Regional Councillor division six Drew Wickerson after the Electoral Commission of Queensland chose not to implement divisional boundary changes.

The changes proposed were vast and some councillors were concerned they would cause confusion, disruption and instability leading into the 2020 council elections.

ECQ’s proposition include Mt Morgan and Bouldercombe, currently Division 5 and 4 communities, added to Division 6, which includes The Range.

A substantial part of Wandal was also earmarked for Division 7, which is on the north side of the Fitzroy river.

Yesterday, Cr Wickerson, who’s constituency faced large changes received word from the ECQ telling him that most of the changes would be reversed following a boundary review.

More than 30 responses were received by the ECQ and highlighted the communities desire for logical boundaries defined by cultural, social identity and geographic features.

He believed the ECQ would be waiting for northern boundary changes before internal boundary changes would be considered.

Cr Wickerson said “quite significant” community feedback in opposition of the changes probably aided the ECQ’s decision to revoke the changes.

“It’s a case of common sense prevailing and people power,’ he said. “I am confident that without (community) support we would now have boundaries that would not have been in the best interests of the community.”

Division five councillor Cherie Rutherford also welcomed the news that her boundaries would not change.

“I would like to congratulate the Electoral Commissioner and Casual Commissioners for positively considering the wishes of our Rockhampton Regional Community and council and reversing the initial proposal,” she said.

Changes to move Stanwell and Kabra from Division 4 to Division 5 will remain in place.

The ECQ however gave plenty of forewarning for the next changes in 2024.

In making its determination, the ECQ Change Commission has stated that a major review will be necessary prior to the Local Government Election in 2024 to ensure that all Rockhampton Region divisions are “within the acceptable and legal quota range”.

This will be regardless of the outcomes of a major external boundary review to consider suburbs to the immediate north of the Rockhampton Region.