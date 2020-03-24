NO BULL: COVID-19 not stopping big CQ bull sales

Cattle are pushed through at the weekly gracemere sale at CQLX.

Stocklive, an online bidding tool, yielded big results at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange in Gracemere on Monday where more than 40 per cent of bulls, including the top-priced lot, were sold using the platform at the Speckleme Elite Speckle Park Bull Sale.

In total, 31 bulls were sold for an average of $7,677 and 100 per cent clearance.

Among those was a $23,000 sale to the Birchmore Family from Winton, for Bowan Park Cudal P195 (pictured).

James Saunders from Nutrien Livestock said the sale reflected an outstanding result that was strengthened by access to the latest bidding technology as extra mesures are adopted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was an outstanding sale with support from right throughout Central Queensland and further west, and this was great to see considering some of the issues the world is dealing with at the moment,” Mr Saunders said.

“Stocklive worked extremely well and it’s very important we have that facility there as the online bidders really strengthened the sale.”

The sale was a clear indicated the new role of online sales as the livestock sector navigates changes to business throughout the unfolding COVID-19 epidemic.

Last week, it was ­announced the entire Regional Livestock Exchange network would roll out Stocklive across all sites and sale categories as soon as practically possible.

Almost 140 people logged on for the Speckleme sale on Stocklive with 11 active online bidders securing 10 lots at a total value of $98,500.

The average for stock sold to remote bidders exceeded that of the general sale average at $9,850, while the top price was also an online transaction.

The success of Monday’s sale followed that of the Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale held at CQLX on Saturday, which also achieved 100 per cent clearance and an average of $5,381.

Rosetta Grazing, Collinsville, secured the top priced Halgenaes Egret (IVF) (PS) from P Tuxworth’s North Queensland-based Halgenaes Brahman stud. Almost 250 logged in to view the sale on Stocklive with 14 lots secured online at a value of $58,500.

Robert Murray, Elders Stud Stock, Rockhampton, backed up the importance of remote access to sales under current conditions.

“The crowd was noticeably down because of the situation but we had tremendous support online through Stocklive,” Mr Murray said.

“Overall, it was a great day with a great line up of cattle.”

For the time being, the CQLX will continue to host its weekly Wednesday sales as per usual.