NO BULL: Famous Rocky statues getting a facelift

Artist Bill Gannon with the bull on Yaamba Road which he recently re-painted.

Artist Bill Gannon with the bull on Yaamba Road which he recently re-painted. Chris Ison ROK190218cbull1

IF YOU have driven near Red Hill over the past week, you might notice something bright and new.

The Brahman bull on the median strip of Yaamba Road has had a fresh coat of paint - or three.

Renowned local artist, Bill Gannon was commissioned by Rockhampton Regional Council to repaint the six bulls across Rockhampton ahead of Beef Australia 2018.

"I have done portraits of bulls before but never actually statues,” he said.

The Red Hill Brahman Bull was the first one on the schedule to be painted and was completed last week.

"Some of the statues are quite old, the one at Red Hill is 40 years old and it has survived really well,” Mr Gannon said.

"It's had his ball sack taken a few times but aside from that, it only needed minor repairs.”

So it could survive for potentially another 40 years, specific paint had to be sourced.

"I am using high quality outdoor paint with UV rating and I mix the palette myself,” Mr Gannon said.

Not just a quick job, the manual painting itself took two a half days.

"By the time I finished I had done three layers,” Mr Gannon said.

"You do a lot of preparation in your mind, a lot of research, it's not just the painting.

"You have curfew hours, you can't be doing it in school hours and carry your water and get all your gear.”

Mr Gannon put a lot of work into repainting the Brahman Bull Chris Ison ROK190218cbull3

The bull was painted to replicate a Brahman.

"We introduced a lot of tones and shades,” Mr Gannon said.

While the artist was painting, a farmer came over to Mr Gannon and gave him a tick of approval.

"He said it looked like the best one at the Gracemere Saleyards and I thought that was good and I had done my job,” Mr Gannon said.

Early next week, Mr Gannon will begin work on the most popular statue.

"Physically by the biggest it will be the Yeppen roundabout,” Mr Gannon said.

"I need scaffolding and everything for it.”

The Romagnola Bull near the Port Curtis Jellicoe Street intersection will also be a bit tricky, Mr Gannon said.

"It will be one of the hardest for a colour,” he said.

"It has an Italian background it will be the hardest as people don't know the bull.

"It's yellowish and the shape is stubby, almost like a bull mastiff dog.”

Popular for his work, Mr Gannon with Luke Ganoon and Jon Watson were responsible for the recent paintings, Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park murals and Groucho Marx Yeppoon Library mural.

"I do a lot of murals at the university and I do a lot at the beach,” Mr Gannon said.

Painting the bulls is a rare opportunity that doesn't come along frequently.

"Its fun, its not very often you get it,” Mr Gannon said.

"I'd love to paint them all with flower colours but they have to look realistic.”

With 10 weeks now to go, Mr Gannon said he hopes they will look good for visitors of Beef Australia 2018.

"I hope so, they will be looking all restored,” he said.

"All of them will be on fine displays.

"People do come along with their cameras and get photos.”

Council owns six bull statues located across Rockhampton and there are a number of private bulls at businesses.

Mr Gannon said he would love to see more installed.

"I don't think we have enough bulls,” he said