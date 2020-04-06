No celebrating for an amazing 80 years

MANY ACHIEVEMENTS: In the 1956 Melbourne Olympics Duncan was selected to run with the torch as it passed through Rockhampton on its way south.

TURNING 80 on April 13 was meant to be a huge celebration with family and friends from across the country coming together to celebrate the milestone birthday but due to the coronavirus and social distancing, Duncan Stewart (OAM) has had to put the celebrations on hold.

Duncan and wife Lyn, who now reside at Capricorn Adventist Retirement Village, will celebrate the occasion together at home.

Son Craig Stewart is determined the event will not pass without some recognition for his popular dad.

Craig said Duncan worked as a pharmacist and had lived in the Yeppoon community with his family for the past 50 years.

“He was born in Townsville in 1940, to parents John (Jack) and Phyllis Stewart. Jack was a respected police detective who later became a publican at several hotels including the QN Hotel in Mt Morgan, Baralaba Hotel and The Commonwealth Hotel in Rockhampton,” Craig said.

“Duncan attended Allenstown Primary School before boarding at the Boys Grammar School under principal Fitzroy Jardine.

“During this time Duncan excelled in his studies, earning the title of school prefect as well as Dux of his year. In the 1956 Melbourne Olympics Duncan was selected to run with the torch as it passed through Rockhampton on its way south.

“Only those who could run a mile in less than seven minutes were chosen for that honoured role.

“After school, his father persuaded Duncan to take up an apprenticeship with Pharmacist Brian Davies in Mt Morgan.”

It was in this small town Duncan met his future wife Lyn and in 1962 they were married at St Stephen’s Presbyterian Church in Mt Morgan.

Duncan worked in pharmacies in Rockhampton (AFS and Fitzpatrick’s) and Mildura before moving his young family to Yeppoon at Christmas in 1970 where he purchased Goodson’s Pharmacy.

This became Stewart’s Pharmacy and later Stewart and Brumm Chemists when he joined forces with fellow pharmacist Kevin Brumm.

Craig said being a kind and compassionate person and enjoying being involved in all things community, Duncan devoted his time and public speaking expertise to many clubs and charities during that time, volunteering on numerous committees including school P&C, sporting clubs and Blue Care.

“He has been a long serving and valued member of the Yeppoon Choral Society and enjoyed singing and acting in many and varied roles over the years,” he said.

“His love of gardening saw him involved with the Yeppoon Bromeliad Club and he has been both a source of knowledge and entertainment to its members with his monthly newsletters.

“His passionate involvement and service to the community over many years earned Duncan the prestigious Order of Australia Merit in 2010.”

The whole family flew to Brisbane to celebrate with him as he received his award from the Governor of Queensland Penelope Wensley.

After retiring in 1986, Duncan pursued his love of fishing and gardening interests, while keeping his hand in pharmacy by relieving around the Rockhampton and Yeppoon areas.

He enjoyed spending more time with wife Lyn and three children Craig, Brett and Lynda and their families.

He has seven adored grandchildren and a great-grandchild due later this year.

After 45 years in the MacDonald Street family home, he now resides at the Capricorn Adventist Retirement Village and gets involved in community and charity events whenever he can.

He enjoys his beautiful garden and the company of family and friends, old and new.