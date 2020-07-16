No chance of work licence for suspended driver

Christopher Owen James pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 13 to driving with a suspended licence.

A CENTRAL Queensland man was told he wouldn’t be able to apply for a work licence after he was caught driving with a suspended licence in Gracemere earlier this year.

Police prosecutor Jess King said that about 11.30am on April 18, police intercepted James travelling on Old Capricorn Hwy, Gracemere, for a random breath test and licence check.

Ms King said checks revealed James’ licence had been SPER suspended since February.

She said James told police he was unaware of the suspension, indicating he had separated from his partner and documentation may have gone to her.

James told Magistrate Jeff Clarke that he needed his licence.

He said he had just started a new job and had his children on weekends and needed to get them to school.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke told the defendant he would be disqualified from driving for the mandatory minimum and wouldn’t be able to apply for a work licence.

“Unfortunately, there is no other way around it,” Mr Clarke said.

“I appreciate you didn’t physically receive the notice, but given it was sent you were deemed to have received it.

“You must make other arrangements for the one month otherwise you will be disqualified for two years.”

James was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for one month. Convictions were recorded.