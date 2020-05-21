No change to Livingstone show holiday

Yeppoon Show is cancelled but the public holiday on June 12 will go ahead as planned.

Yeppoon Show is cancelled but the public holiday on June 12 will go ahead as planned.

LIVINGSTONE will also stick with its previously announced 2020 show holiday despite news today that local governments are able to postpone them.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told State Parliament this morning the Ekka public holiday would move from Wednesday to Friday (August 14) this year in a bid to support the state’s struggling tourism industry amid the coronavirus crisis.

Following this announcement, the question was asked whether other local governments could do the same and move their show public holidays to later in the year.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace confirmed the same changes to show holidays could apply to other regions, if councils were wanting to make that shift.

Earlier today Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the Rocky show holiday would remain on June 11 as it was “too late” to change it now.

This afternoon a Livingstone Shire Council spokeswoman confirmed that nothing had changed from this week’s announcement its show holiday would be on June 12.