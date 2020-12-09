Menu
Police were called to a report of a road rage incident at Gracemere last Friday in which two vehicles collided. FILE PHOTO.
News

No charges from Gracemere ‘road rage incident’

Darryn Nufer
9th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
POLICE have not laid any charges following investigations into a reported road rage incident at Gracemere last Friday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed no charges had been laid.

The Morning Bulletin understands there were issues with evidence in what turned out to be essentially a “he said, she said” matter.

Last Friday police confirmed the incident involved a man driving a white Isuzu D-MAX who was following the female driver of a white Mitsubishi Pajero.

At 9am police officers attended the scene of a minor traffic collision near the service station on McLauglin Street at Gracemere.

Initial reports indicated there may have been tailgating involved prior to the vehicles coming together.

Police confirmed the vehicles had collided and that tailgating had been alleged.

Police said the matter had been reported to them as a road rage incident.

gracemere road rage incident
