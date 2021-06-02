Menu
Dean Carelse faces Maroochydore Magistrates Court
No comment from ex-teacher on child pornography charges

Maddie Manwaring
2nd Jun 2021 12:40 PM | Updated: 2:46 PM
A former teacher and water polo coach who was allegedly caught with child exploitation material has faced court after being a no show at his first mention.

Dean Carelse, 40, appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court for one charge each of distributing and possessing child exploitation material.

The court heard the matter had been incorrectly listed for June 2 instead of July 2 at Mr Carelse's previous mention and that a brief of evidence had not been finalised by police.

'Off the rails': How police busted meth-dealing Coast mum

Jailed Coast dad has no 'real memory' of knifepoint robbery

The Daily previously reported that Mr Carelse was charged by officers from the Sunshine Coast Child Protection Unit after a raid on his Mooloolaba home.

Police searched the former Matthew Flinders Anglican College teacher's house on March 20 and seized a number of items.

Water Polo Queensland issued a statement in March confirming Mr Carelse, who was a senior official and coach, had been suspended from the organisation after the raid.

Mr Carelse was also previously terminated from his position at Matthew Flinders Anglican College, with the college saying he had allegedly communicated with students over social media.

Magistrate Rod Madsen adjourned the matter for committal mention on July 2.

Mr Carelse's bail was enlarged.

He did not answer questions from reporters as he left the courthouse.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

