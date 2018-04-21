No compensation outrages locals affected by Gibihi Rd damage

Aerial photographs of Gibihi Rd, Moura on March 18 caused by a routine blast at the mine.

Aerial photographs of Gibihi Rd, Moura on March 18 caused by a routine blast at the mine. John Eden

A SERIOUS case of road rage is brewing regarding the destruction of Gibihi Rd, which passes next to the Dawson Mine near Moura.

The local community lost access to the road after a routine mine blast in November caused cracks up to 90 metres deep with the only option now a new road on a new route.

Local grain farmer John Eden said the massive inconvenience caused by the detour had him out of pocket thousands of dollars in wasted fuel and time.

DETOUR: A map of the Gibihi Rd, and alternative route, after a mine blast destroyed the stretch at the Dawson Mine in Moura. Amber Hooker

"Thousands use that road on a daily and weekly basis and any replacement is two to four years down the track,” Mr Eden said.

He had hoped that the State Government might have been able to do something or that he might have been eligible for some sort of compensation from the multinational mining company Anglo American.

In state parliament, Callide MP Colin Boyce demanded answers from the Minister For Natural Resources, Mines And Energy Dr Anthony Lynham on whether the Dawson mine operator is being held accountable and what compensation was available for local residents and farmers who relied on Gibihi Rd.

Dr Lynham responded saying the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy was liaising with the Banana Shire Council and Anglo American as it worked to restore safe access between Moura-Theodore Rd and the Leichhardt Highway.

"I have also met with Anglo American to discuss this issue and have been informed that the company is working closely with the council on solutions to meet the community's concerns and expectations,” Dr Lynham said.

"There is no legal requirement for Anglo American to compensate users of Gibihi Rd.”

Moura grain farmer John Eden's property borders the Dawson Mine, where a blast has severely damaged Gibihi Rd.

When he learnt of the State Government's response, Mr Eden said it "left a nasty taste in his mouth” and he didn't expect more given "we're just a minnow in the ocean” compared to the multinational corporation they were up against.

Mr Boyce said the best outcome is that the council and the mine can come to an agreement on the Three Chain Rd as an alternative route.

"This is the most practical solution given the fact that the Gibihi Rd is within the Mining Lease that was granted in December 1971 under the Thiess Peabody Coal Agreement,” he said.