No confidence repeat DV offender would comply with bail

A man with eight convictions for domestic violence and one for deprivation of liberty has been denied bail over the latest DV allegations made against him.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 19.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said it was alleged the defendant, 38, grabbed a woman around the jaw, grabbed her arm and twisted it up behind her back and forced her to the ground.

The alleged offences breached many conditions on a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the defendant told police there was an argument and the woman had hit him.

He said the defendant claimed he grabbed the woman to calm her down.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, was compliant with his medication, engaged with mental health services and had worked with Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services to kick his drug habit, which he had almost completed.

Mr Schubert said the man’s three-page criminal record also included common assault and weapons conviction offences since 2018.

“I have no confidence whatsoever you would comply with any bail conditions,” he said.

He adjourned the man’s matters until June 9.