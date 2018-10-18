No conviction recorded after carnal knowledge with 13yo girl

ONE night of sex, between a man and the girl he was romantically involved with, has ended with an appearance in Rockhampton District Court.

The man, who can't be named for legal reasons, was 19 at the time and denied he knew his girlfriend, a family friend, was only 13.

Charged with carnal knowledge of a person under 16, his actions were subject to a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Yesterday he was released on two years probation and without a conviction being recorded.

On the night in question, four years ago, the man was home alone when his girlfriend came to the house.

The two went into the bedroom and had consensual and protected sex.

The court heard it was the only time they had consummated their relationship.

The girl told her sister what had happened, who in turn told somebody else and the matter came to the attention of the police.

Crown prosecutor, Tiffany Lawrence acknowledged the man's early plea of guilty, which meant the complainant child, who is now 15, was not subjected to cross-examination.

She also said there was no suggestion of any violence.

Defence barrister, Maria Willey asked Judge Michael Burnett not to record a conviction due to the impact it would have on his future employment prospects and social well-being.

She added that the man, who is now 23, wanted and intended to resume his relationship with the girl once the matter had been dealt with.

The girl currently lives with the man's mother and he has been helping to pay rent while living in Rockhampton, in line with bail conditions.

"It only happened once," Ms Willey said.

"There was no exploitation or identifiable harm to the complainant; he had not acted in a predatory way and there were no physical harm or threats.

"The sex offenders register hasn't been created to capture people such as my client."

In sentencing, Judge Burnett told the man that while his youth "afforded some reasonable explanation" it was not an excuse.

He noted the two were romantically involved before the offending and the man's limited criminal history.

He told him that exceptional circumstances were demonstrated and he did not need to impose a prison sentence or record a conviction.

"You don't present as the kind of offender the community has cause to be concerned about," Judge Burnett said.

"This is not the sort of offending intended to be picked up by this (sex offender) legislation."

The man is now free to return home.