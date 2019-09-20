No date yet for Vale cobalt inquiry

THE Queensland Racing Integrity Commission is yet to set a date for Rockhampton horse trainer Ricky Vale’s cobalt inquiry.

Last week QRIC indicated it would be scheduling a date this week.

Last Friday Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said Vale would face a stewards inquiry after a positive to cobalt and dexamethasone was found in a swab taken from the Vale trained Court Clown at Rockhampton on October 11 last year.

On that day, Court Clown finished second in a 1050m Handicap, beaten narrowly by the Tony McMahon trained Paradis Imperial with Tom Button’s Mystic Forces in third.

Cobalt is an essential mineral nutrient that is toxic at high dosages and is a prohibited substance in excess of 100 micrograms per litre in urine as per the Australian rules of racing.