Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton trainer Ricky Vale will face a stewards inquiry over a cobalt positive.
Rockhampton trainer Ricky Vale will face a stewards inquiry over a cobalt positive.
News

No date yet for Vale cobalt inquiry

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
20th Sep 2019 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland Racing Integrity Commission is yet to set a date for Rockhampton horse trainer Ricky Vale’s cobalt inquiry.

Last week QRIC indicated it would be scheduling a date this week.

Last Friday Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said Vale would face a stewards inquiry after a positive to cobalt and dexamethasone was found in a swab taken from the Vale trained Court Clown at Rockhampton on October 11 last year.

On that day, Court Clown finished second in a 1050m Handicap, beaten narrowly by the Tony McMahon trained Paradis Imperial with Tom Button’s Mystic Forces in third.

Cobalt is an essential mineral nutrient that is toxic at high dosages and is a prohibited substance in excess of 100 micrograms per litre in urine as per the Australian rules of racing.

cobalt inquiry court clown queensland racing integrity commission ricky vale
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Popular Capricorn Coast accommodation venue to expand

    premium_icon Popular Capricorn Coast accommodation venue to expand

    News A ‘tranquil haven for tourists and small groups of travellers’

    Bruce Highway bordered by flames as major blaze breaks out

    premium_icon Bruce Highway bordered by flames as major blaze breaks out

    News Fire crews are racing to contain a fire burning along the Bruce Highway

    • 20th Sep 2019 2:15 PM
    Shark control ruling causes frantic action

    premium_icon Shark control ruling causes frantic action

    News A court ruling means the shark control measures will be removed, increasing swimmer...

    Dancer’s life backstage on international cruise ship

    premium_icon Dancer’s life backstage on international cruise ship

    News 19 year old Rockhampton woman dances her way through the rough seas of Hurricane...