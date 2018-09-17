No end in sight for Queensland drought

SEASONAL OUTLOOK: The chance of above median rainfall for October to December.

SEASONAL OUTLOOK: The chance of above median rainfall for October to December. Bureau of Meteorology

FARMERS desperate for a reprieve from the dry weather won't be seeing any significant rain for at least the next three months, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

With most of Australia currently suffering through crippling drought, many were hoping the arrival of spring would see the arrival of some wet weather after an unseasonably dry winter.

But the news is not good with no immediate signs of rain on the horizon.

SEASONAL OUTLOOK: Totals that have a 75% chance of rainfall occurring for October. Bureau of Meteorology

Adam Blazak, a meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology, said it was unlikely that there will be any major rain events in the months leading up to New Year.

"With the drier than average end to the year, that is translating to a low chance of recovery for the drought affected area of Australia, and certainly for the Capricornia area as well,” he said.

"There is still a chance that there may be one or two lucky people that get a really heavy shower or thunderstorm.

"They may pick up some significant or semi useful rainfall, but on the broader scale, it doesn't look like there is going to be a lot of lucky people in that situation.”

If there are to be any showers, Mr Blazac said it most likely will not be seen inland.

SEASONAL OUTLOOK: The chance of above median maximum temperatures for October to December. Bureau of Meteorology

"If we do see any showers, it will be very much along the coastal fringe and not go inland,” he said.

With drier and warmer than average conditions seen throughout winter, the Bureau predicts most parts of Queensland will see higher than normal temperatures moving through spring.

Towns like Blackwater, Emerald, Rolleston, Springsure, Clermont and Baralaba can expect a 75 to 80 per cent chance of above median maximum temperatures for October to December.

Yeppoon and Rockhampton will see slightly lower temperatures, with a 70 to 75 per cent chance of above median maximum temperatures for the same time.