No end in sight for Oaky Creek strike

Campbell Gellie
| 11th Jul 2017 10:08 AM
Union members are protesting today at Tieri about the proposed enterprise bargaining agreement at Oaky Creek Mine.
Union members are protesting today at Tieri about the proposed enterprise bargaining agreement at Oaky Creek Mine.

MINING unions have once again organised a rally for striking workers from Glencore's Oaky North mine.

Today's rally, at the entrance to the small town of Tieri, will be for Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) and Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) members, who have been striking since May.

"Glencore wants to impose a whole raft of conditions on these workers that would reduce their pay, provide less security and increase their costs", CFMEU president Tony Maher said on Monday.

"This is just not on. These workers have been fighting this unfair agreement for two months and now it's time for the rest of the country to join with them in taking a stand.

"We encourage the whole community to get behind these workers and join us."

Mining giant Glencore has previously stated the ongoing stoppages from striking had created uncertainty around its workforce and the action was impacting their families.

As a result of this Glencore locked striking workers out of the underground mine on June 9.

"We remain available for meaningful discussions with the CFMEU in pursuit of a modern, flexible Enterprise Agreement at Oaky North that is not only consistent with agreements accepted by the CFMEU at other mining operations but also maintains wage levels that are currently around $100,000 higher than the average annual Australian wage," a statement from Glencore read at the time.

