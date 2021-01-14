Menu
Trump issues statement as impeachment looms

by Sam Clench,Ben Graham and Natalie Brown
14th Jan 2021 5:50 AM

 

The US House of Representatives is currently debating the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, with a vote to follow later today.

It is expected to pass, given the Democrats control a majority in the House. We also know at least six Republicans will support it.

"This is a sad day in our republic, but not as sad or disheartening as the violence we witnessed in the Capitol," Congressman Dan Newhouse said in the chamber today, as he became the latest Republican to publicly favour impeachment.

"My colleagues are responsible for not condemning rioters this past year, like those who barricaded the doors of the Seattle police department and attempted to murder the officers inside.

"Others, including myself, are responsible for not speaking out sooner, before the President misinformed and inflamed a violent mob who tore down the American flag and brutally beat Capitol Police officers.

"We must all do better. These articles of impeachment are flawed. But I will not use process as an excuse. There is no excuse for President Trump's actions.

"The President took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Last week there was a domestic threat at the door of the Capitol, and he did nothing to stop it.

"That is why, with a heavy heart, and clear resolve, I will vote yes on these articles of impeachment."

Most of Mr Newhouse's Republican colleagues say the impeachment process is being rushed, and risks further inflaming divisions in the country.

"I believe impeaching the President in such a short time frame would be a mistake. No investigations have been completed. No hearings have been held," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said.

"What's more, the Senate has confirmed that no trial will begin until after president-elect Biden is sworn in.

"A vote to impeach would further divide this nation. A vote to impeach would further fan the flames of partisan division."

 

