No extra time given to man who killed Hemi

CHILD killer Matthew James Ireland will not have to spend more time in jail for the assault of a second toddler after his sentence was upheld in Queensland's Court of Appeal.

The 33-year-old man was already behind bars for killing 18-month-old Hemi Burke when he was jailed for another six months - to be served at the same time - after admitting to striking a child in 2015 at Moranbah causing a large bruise.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath appealed the sentence on the grounds it was "manifestly inadequate”, but the appeal court rejected the application in a decision handed down today.

Ireland, who had been entrusted to look after the girl while her parents were away, had initially tried to blame another child for the assault before taking responsibility and pleading guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm earlier this year.

He can make his first bid for freedom to the Parole Board on May 24 this year.

The Attorney-General submitted the sentencing judge had erred, that the offence involved serious violence against a defenceless three-year-old child under Ireland's care and he had initially lied to police.

"(Ireland) engaged in reprehensible conduct whilst entrusted with the care of ... very young children,” Justice David Boddice said.

Hemi Les Burke, who was bashed to death by his babysitter Matthew James Ireland in 2015. Contributed

Ms D'Ath argued for up to 18 months jail cumulative with an adjusted parole eligibility date.

"As the sentencing judge correctly observed, if the offence of assault occasioning bodily harm had been considered by the court in isolation, without the other circumstance, it would not have attracted a sentence of actual imprisonment,” Justice Boddice said.

"The sentencing judge applied that principle, not by making the head sentence of six months cumulative, but by instead making that sentence concurrent and delaying the parole eligibility date so that the respondent was required to serve two months of that sentence.”

At the time of the offence Ireland was abusing alcohol and he had a past history of using methylamphetamine use.

Justice Boddice said the sentencing judge accepted Ireland had been the subject of assault while in prison and was serving his time in custody in very high security, for his own protection.

"Notwithstanding that circumstance, the sentencing judge observed the respondent had made good use of his time in custody,” Justice Boddice said.

He found there was no warrant for appeal court intervention and dismissed the appeal.