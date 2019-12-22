No go: Horn won’t let Tszyu dictate terms

Jeff Horn has slammed the door on a showdown with Tim Tszyu unless the fight is held in Brisbane and he receives a 60/40 split of all revenue.

Discussions stalled on Saturday between Horn's promoter Dean Lonergan, his trainer Glenn Rushton and Tszyu's promoter Matt Rose over the logistics of the fight.

Tszyu is holding out for a 50/50 share and for the bout to be held in Sydney.

"Obviously Jeff wants the bigger cut,'' Lonergan said. "He has done a lot more in his career than Tim.''

Jeff Horn would prefer to fight for a second world title before taking on Tim Tszyu. Picture: AAP

While Horn has beaten all-time great Manny Pacquiao and scored a stunning first-round knockout over Anthony Mundine, Tszyu's best wins have been points decisions over Australian champs Joel Camilleri and the late Dwight Ritchie.

Even a 60/40 split seems enormously generous for Tszyu.

Horn is insisting that he would prefer to fight for a second world championship before facing Tszyu - saying he has bigger fish to fry - but a hoped-for battle with Brazil's WBO Interim light-middleweight titleholder Patrick Teixeira has hit a hurdle, with the titleholder being ordered to make a mandatory defence of his belt against Argentina's Brian Carlos Castaño before facing Horn.

Jeff Horn will get back to work in early the new year with his trainer Glenn Rushton. Picture: Getty Images

Lonergan says the Tszyu fight, proposed for March 2020, is the biggest bout that can be immediately made for Horn.

While Lonergan says Horn would "absolutely destroy Tszyu", Horn is not getting overconfident.

Fresh from his thrilling victory against Michael Zerafa in Brisbane on Wednesday night, Horn says Tszyu would be a tough opponent.

"Tim is fast, very explosive and he's making a big name for himself,'' Horn said. "He's beaten some good opponents, including Joel Camilleri, a good fighter from my gym.

Tim Tszyu is keen to take on Jeff Horn next year but he wants to fight him in Sydney. Picture: AAP

"But I'm confident I would have too much experience at the top level for Tim and I don't think he's faced anyone with my power.

"If that's the best fight that can be made and the public really want to see a Horn-Tszyu fight, I'll be ready to fight in the new year.''

Rushton said he wanted Horn to enjoy Christmas but to return to the gym by the third week of January so he did not lose the condition that he says cost him the first fight with Zerafa in Bendigo on August 31.

In Tszyu's last fight, he stopped overmatched Jack Brubaker in Sydney on December 6.

He is unbeaten in 15 fights with 11 KOs. Horn has 20 wins and a technical draw in 23 starts.