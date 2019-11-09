NO GO ZONE: All state forests closed until further notice

NO GO: All state forests north of Nabiac are closed until further notice.

NO GO: All state forests north of Nabiac are closed until further notice. Contributed

ALL state forests from the north of Nabiac to the Queensland border and the northern tablelands will remain closed to the public until further notice due to the ongoing fire risk.

Forestry Corporation of NSW senior manager forest stewardship Kathy Lyons said state forests on the North Coast and Northern Tablelands may remain closed for extended periods.

"There are many large dangerous fires moving across the landscape and we expect the high fire danger to continue for the foreseeable future," Ms Lyons said.

"State forests that have been recently burnt will remain closed for some time due to the high risk of trees falling after fire.

"There is a very high risk to public safety, so do not enter these forests until further notice."

State forests in the Hunter region and Central Coast are now open, but visitors are urged to take extra care and adhere to the ongoing solid fuel fire bans and pay close attention to new fire warnings. Sealy Lookout in Orara East State Forest near Coffs Harbour will remain open while safe from fire.

"State forests in the Hunter, Central Coast and Sealy Lookout near Coffs Harbour are open to visitors, but we do encourage people to carefully consider and plan their travel and be prepared to leave if the conditions change," Ms Lyons said.

"The landscape is incredibly dry and there are already extensive fires across the north coast, so conditions can change rapidly and there remains a continued heightened fire risk until we have substantial rain.

"We encourage anyone planning to visit a State forest to check current fire danger and fire bans via the Rural Fire Service website and keep an eye on our website or facebook page for information about closures.

"Solid fuel fire bans, which have been in place since September 1 and prohibit campfires and barbecues using wood, charcoal or other solid fuels, continue to apply every day. Campers are permitted to use gas stoves for cooking unless a total fire ban is declared."

For the latest information about fires click here.