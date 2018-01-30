No go zone: Anger boils over as Rocky hospital parkers fined

Cars parked on foot path near Rockhampton Hospital are being fined by Rockhampton Regional Council.

THE work is being done to help fix parking woes at Rockhampton Hospital.

However, it's causing a headache and hurting the wallets of a small group of motorists.

One woman, who works in the area, has spoken out to The Morning Bulletin after copping a fine for parking on the corner of Quarry and Little Kellow St.

The woman said she had parked there with no problems for years.

"I've been parking there for three years so I don't know why we are being fined now," said the woman who has not been identified for work reasons.

"I asked the council why they haven't put up any signage to let people know they can't park there and they said they can't as they would have to do the same for every pathway.

"But it doesn't look like a pathway, you wouldn't know.

"Other car parks are usually taken and it seems a shame that hospital patients have to walk even further because of a lack of parking.

"I have a friend who was fined $50 for parking there recently too and she's fuming."

The patron said there was another parking area available, however it was filled with workers from the Rockhampton Hospital car park project.

"They all park in there and then we have no where else to go," she said.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said while the hospital was undergoing the process of developing the "long awaited car park", the works were putting a lot of strain on the parking available in the area.

She said the parking of vehicles on the corner of Quarry and Little Kellow St was a hazard for other drivers.

"While we understand the frustrations, council always needs to ensure the safety of the community as our first priority," Mayor Strelow said.

"In this instance, people parking on the footpath have been causing line-of-sight issues for drivers exiting Little Kellow St.

"Council officers have been responding when complaints are made and issuing parking tickets when necessary to help address the issue and ensure everyone's safety.

"Under State legislation, it's illegal for a driver to 'stop on a path adjacent to a length of road in a built-up area'.

"I have asked for a temporary corflute sign to remind people that they shouldn't park in this area and asked Council officers to look at other practical solutions to address the issue."

The hospital car park project, is currently still in the preparation works, with site excavation and relocation of services such as pipes and underground matter being undertaken.

Rockhampton Hospital's car park is expected to be finished by the end of the year to the first half of next year, with the complex expected to add nearly 600 car parks to the hospital.

The hospital's post office will also be moved to the new site on the corner of Quarry and North St on February 12, providing a few more car park spaces.

The old post office building will be moved to the Heritage Village at the end of next month.