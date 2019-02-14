Menu
Gladstone drivers are paying 12 cents less than Rockhampton drivers.
'No good reason': Rocky paying more for fuel than Gladstone

Mark Zita
12th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
ROCKHAMPTON drivers have been slugged 12 cents more with petrol prices than in Gladstone.

According to the RACQ, the average price of unleaded petrol in the Rockhampton region is $1.35 per litre.

Meanwhile, the average price for the Gladstone region is $1.23 per litre.

For diesel, the average price for both cities is about $1.40 per litre.

Spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said Gladstone's competitive market is a factor of the difference in prices.

"We're seeing is greater competition in Gladstone,” Ms Ross said.

"Servos like Metro Petroleum on Toolooa St and United Petroleum of French St (are) competing for business and offering low prices.”

Ms Ross said there was "no good reason” for the 12 cent difference in pricing between the two cities.

"Both are in close proximity of an import terminal, both have plenty of retail sites and fair sized populations,” she said.

The RACQ recommends drivers to regularly use price comparison apps to look for the cheapest fuel in the area.

She said fuel prices would remain steady because oil prices have been stable for the past month.

