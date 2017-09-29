'No greater sacrifice': Rocky cops pay tribute to fallen

FALLEN officers were remembered in Rockhampton this morning during the the most significant day on the police calendar.

A police car escort led the procession of the men and women in blue; those who serve and protect, who today paid tribute to their colleagues killed in the line of duty.

They marched from the local police station to Denham St to finish at the Saint Andrew's Presbyterian Church, where Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski delivered the following address.

Police Remembrance Day: Police Remembrance Day ceremony in Rockhampton

"Today is National Police Remembrance Day, the most significant day on the police calendar,” DCP Gollschewski said.

"It is an important day to pause, to honour, remember and thank those police officers whose lives have been lost while performing their duties.

"No greater sacrifice can be asked for, or can be made than that of these fine men and women who we acknowledge today on National Police Remembrance Day.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski at the Queensland Police Remembrance Day ceremony in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK290917cpolice1

"Nor must we forget their families, partners, friends and colleagues who have also sacrificed and lost so much.

"Memorial services are occurring all over the state, across the nation in the south west pacific region recognising the invaluable role a police officer plays in protecting or serving her or his community.

"To this day the Queensland Police Service has lost 145 fine officers since Constable Anne Connolley in 1861.”

Const Connolley died in 1861 while trying to cross a flooded creek in an attempt to deliver medication to a sick woman.