No honour among drug trip thieves

IT WAS a case of 'no honour among thieves' whereby Jermaine William Auda and others planned a road trip in a hire car to Gladstone to get drugs, abandoning the get away driver and swiping his phone and wallet.

Auda, 29, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court on Friday to the theft of the items, along with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said said Auda, Robert Salt and others planned the trip south together to get drugs.

She said Salt grabbed the hire car and while he was in the shower in a motel room in Gladstone, the others took off with the car and Salt's wallet and phone.

Auda was on parole at the time and his criminal history of 15 convictions including burglary, robbery and assault including a group assault on a 15-year-old and a group assault on Fitzroy Bridge in 2010.

"This is a man who has no respect for anybody and anybody's property,” Judge Michael Burnett said.

"There was no honour among thieves in this instance.”

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said after leaving school at age 14-15, Auda had limited employment history due to his frequent prison incarcerations..

He said Auda was in a relationship with co-accused Demi Leigh Warcon at the time and they have a seven-year-old daughter together.

"He confirms he is a serious drug user,” Mr Lo Monaco said.

"It's fair to describe (that trip) as a bender. They were on meth pretty much the whole time.”

"I have little doubt, unfortunately, you will be back here some time after release (from prison),” Judge Burnett said.

"However, you are not beyond rehab. If you apply yourself diligently, you could find a better course for your life.”

He sentenced Auda to 12-months for the Gladstone offending with a parole release date of May 4, but it was to be served on top of the outstanding time he has life on a nine-year sentence from 2012 for armed robbery with violence in company.