'No idea' how to cater to tourists: Cr Mather fires shots at Livingstone Council

LIVINGSTONE councillor Glenda Mather claims small towns in the shire are not being paid the same amount of attention as those on the Capricorn Coast.

Cr Mather's controversial call comes after a Morning Bulletin report about maintenance of facilities at The Caves.

Earlier this week Milman resident Graham Miller said the cenotaph and other facilities at The Caves had not been maintained as well since the original gardening and maintenance man was replaced about six months ago.

Mr Miller contacted Cr Mather three weeks ago seeking her help.

"While $53 million is being spent on the Capricorn Coast to upgrade facilities there, the facilities in these two townships are being downgraded," Cr Mather said.

"I'm not surprised that the public is losing confidence in the council. It has no idea how to cater for tourists."

Cr Mather said The Caves and Yaamba were both important communities within the region.

"The council forgets that these two areas are heavily used by travelling members of the public," she said.

She said Yaamba was a popular destination for travellers to stop overnight.

"Yaamba alone caters for up to 70 caravans a night, driver reviver travellers," Cr Mather said.

The Livingstone Shire councillor said the facilities in these areas were not being cleaned on a regular basis.

"The amenities need cleaning daily, not twice weekly until the end of September," she said.

"This is clearly not enough."

Livingstone Shire Council declined to comment on Cr Mather's position yesterday.