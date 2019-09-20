No ifs and no butts, clean up your act

I saw you. You, in your sideview mirror, puffing on that cigarette you proceeded to toss out of your driver's side window onto the bitumen below.

As you may have already gathered, littering is something that really grinds my gears and I know I'm not alone with my feelings. RACQ recently asked Queenslanders what drove them crazy on the road and leaving a trail of trash was one of the top five most infuriating driver behaviours for 2019.

There's no time and place for littering of any kind, but a cigarette is on a whole level of its own. As parts of our state remain on high alert for bushfires, the act has never been more dangerous and disrespectful to others and our environment. What many also don't realise is it's illegal and if you're caught, that butt could burn a $533 fine in your hip pocket.

If you're equally as annoyed as me, the good news is you don't have to stew in silence. You can report them online to the Queensland Government's Department of Environment and Heritage Protection who can investigate and issue an infringement based on your report.

Clean up your act and dispose of your rubbish the right way. You never know who might be watching.