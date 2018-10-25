No jail for woman trafficking drugs for 17 years

A ROCKHAMPTON woman has escaped jail in exceptional circumstances even though she admitted to trafficking drugs for 17years.

Karen Joy Griffin, 55 appeared in Rockhampton District Court last Thursday, charged with possession and trafficking dangerous drugs.

Griffin's name came to the attention of police during the course of a larger operation investigating an organised drug trafficking network.

They executed a warrant and found cash, cannabis and scales in her possession.

During the subsequent interview, Griffin cooperated fully with police and admitted she had been involved for about 17 years, buying drugs then selling small quantities to customers at street level.

Judge Michael Burnett told Griffin it was plain hers was a profitable enterprise selling about 9.5k of cannabis over seven or eight months.

He accepted the profits were used to buy more drugs and her involvement was, in part, because she was using herself.

Defence barrister Scott Moon told the court Griffin had no criminal history and had expressed great remorse.

He tendered references to say that she was consistently honest, reliable and trustworthy and had taken steps towards her own rehabilitation.

"She is a mature lady ... in considerable ailing health ... and there is little utility in placing my client in custody," Mr Moon said.

In sentencing Griffin, Judge Burnett accepted Griffin's offending was out of character.

"To a large extent your involvement in drugs has been of self-medication from a traumatic event and your background," he said.

"You have been an active member of the community and references indicate you are generally honest and trustworthy.

"Drugs are a scourge in our community ... it's only in exceptional cases a sentence without actual custody can be appropriate ... there are reasons in your case."

He listed her cooperation with police and said that without her own admissions she would not be facing a sentence which involved actual custody.

He also acknowledged her genuine efforts at rehabilitation and the impact on her mother and autistic son who she was primary carer for.

Griffin was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years.

"You have been warned," Judge Burnett told her.

"If you come back before me on a drug offence, you will go to prison."