No joy for St Brendan’s in Cup clash in Mackay

St Brendan’s College were beaten 24-12 by Ignatius Park in their Aaron Payne Cup game today. Picture: Evan Morgan

RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan’s College were run down by a fast-finishing Ignatius Park in their opening Aaron Payne Cup game in Mackay today.

The Yeppoon outfit started strongly, scoring the first points of the game in the eighth minute.

A second try meant they took a 10-nil lead into half-time.

There were ominous signs for Brendan’s however, when Ignatius Park got their first four-pointer just four minutes into the second stanza.

St Brendan’s converted a penalty to extend their lead to 12-6 but that would be their last points of the game.

From there, Ignatius Park had all the running, scoring three more tries to win 24-12.

The Cathedral College play St Patrick’s College Mackay at 3.30pm today.

