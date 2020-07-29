Menu
St Brendan’s College were beaten 24-12 by Ignatius Park in their Aaron Payne Cup game today. Picture: Evan Morgan
Sport

No joy for St Brendan’s in Cup clash in Mackay

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
29th Jul 2020 1:55 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan’s College were run down by a fast-finishing Ignatius Park in their opening Aaron Payne Cup game in Mackay today.

The Yeppoon outfit started strongly, scoring the first points of the game in the eighth minute.

A second try meant they took a 10-nil lead into half-time.

There were ominous signs for Brendan’s however, when Ignatius Park got their first four-pointer just four minutes into the second stanza.

REPLAY: Ignatius Park v St Brendan’s livestream

St Brendan’s converted a penalty to extend their lead to 12-6 but that would be their last points of the game.

From there, Ignatius Park had all the running, scoring three more tries to win 24-12.

The Cathedral College play St Patrick’s College Mackay at 3.30pm today.

That game will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

aaron payne cup ignatius park college livestreaming st brendan's college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

