'No leniency' for drivers seen racing along Yeppoon Rd

POLICE have a strong message for Central Queensland drivers breaking the law: they will be caught.

On Sunday, two drivers were seen by Rockhampton Police 'racing' at high speed along Yeppoon Rd and Acting Senior Sergeant Deniel Beasy said this behaviour would not be tolerated.

"If detected committing high speed and racing type offences, drivers can expect no leniency and full enforcement to be conducted,” Act Snr Sgt Beasy said.

Road Safety Week: Snr Sergeant Daniel Beasy talks about Operation Stopper during Road Safety Week.

"If detected committing vehicle-related hooning offences such as drag racings, time trials or burnouts, vehicles will be impounded for a first offence for a period of 90 days and offenders will be placed before the Magistrates Court.”

These reports coincided with Road Safety Week after a team of 20 police were out in force on Friday for Operation Stopper.

The intensive 10-hour operation between 2pm and midnight targeted drink and drug driving motorists.

Police conduct an RBT operation on Lakes Creek Road during Road Safety Week. Chris Ison ROK260817croad3

Among those caught was a motorcyclist driving dangerously at high speed through East St, who was found to be over the alcohol limit and will face court.

It also gave police the chance to do vehicle inspections and discuss the importance of Road Safety Week with motorists.

"Road Safety Week is our opportunity to deliver a message to drivers that we are out there; any time, any place and we will be conducting enforcement,” Act Snr Srg Beasy said.

"We are everywhere, you can expect that your vehicle will be intercepted.”

Snr Sergeant Daniel Beasy talks about operation stopper during Road Safety Week. Chris Ison ROK260817croad1

Act Snr Srg Beasy said the issue of drug driving was still prominent as some drivers weren't aware of the length it took for some drugs to exist their system.

"Most drivers are under a misconception that they may not be detected but enforcement is still possible some days after consumption,”Act Snr Srg Beasy said.

At the end of the operation it was reported most drivers were relatively well behaved and Act Snr Srg Beasy said motorists needed to continue to be vigilant on the road. "Overall the driving behaviour for Road Safety Week 2017 was good and police were happy with the fact no fatality accidents occurred in the Capricornia district over the week,” he said.