No light at end of the tunnel in Reef Street

LIGHT PROBLEM: Cr Glenda Mather with Reef Street residents Kevin and Sharyn Cowan and Jenny and Graham Pocklington. Photo Allan Reinikka.

LIGHT PROBLEM: Cr Glenda Mather with Reef Street residents Kevin and Sharyn Cowan and Jenny and Graham Pocklington. Photo Allan Reinikka.

A SMALL group of Zilzie ­residents continue to play a waiting game to see if ­authorities will do something about a problem light in their street.

Issues with a “bright” street light in Reef Street opposite Kevin and Sharyn Cowan’s home were first reported in The Morning Bulletin last December.

A number of residents there are impacted by what they say is excessive light spill from the structure which causes an unwanted intrusion into their homes at night depriving them of sleep.

Residents say the light beam is too powerful for a residential area.

After 18 months of trying to get the problem addressed with no success, the residents contacted Livingstone Shire councillor Glenda Mather just before Christmas and she went into bat for them.

Cr Mather was highly critical of how the council had handled concerns lodged by residents.

Three months on and there doesn’t yet appear to be any light at the end of the tunnel.

Cr Mather again raised the matter at a council meeting last week.

“I bumped into one of the affected parties at Emu Park on Sunday and they advised me that they had contacted Ergon themselves and Ergon said (it was) waiting on council to give (it) the okay,” she told the meeting.

“So can we follow that up please and see what the situation is there?”

A council officer told Cr Mather the council and Ergon had held discussions on this matter.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said he understood that Ergon was looking to make a switch to LED lights during a replacement program next year - that was confirmed by the officer.

But Cr Mather was not happy with that response.

“The chap I spoke to on Sunday said 13 years ago he brought this to council’s attention,” she said.

“They’ve been dealing with it for a long time.

“Just a shade (cover) over it (light) would help things considerably, if we could get that done.”

Cr Ludwig said a shade cover was not an easy fix.

“You’ve actually got to get a shade designed,” he said.

“It has to be designed so that it will actually fit the location.

“We’ve had many of these (cases) over the years, as you’d be well aware of.

“It’s not an off-the-shelf thing that you go and do.”

Cr Mather replied: “I’ve only had one brought to my attention.”

Cr Ludwig said: “If it’s been going for 13 years, I think to wait for the new globe is not going to be an issue.

“So we cannot deal with that here today - we’ll take that as a question on notice to come back to you, to let you know what could be done about designing a shade.”