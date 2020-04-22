Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

No limit: Treasurer creates COVID-19 credit line

by Jessica Marszalek
22nd Apr 2020 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TREASURER Jackie Trad will set up an unlimited "Treasurer's Advance" that will enable her to draw emergency funds from Government coffers to respond to emerging COVID-19 issues.

Creation of the surprise credit line has been included in emergency legislation set to pass the House today, which will enable the Government's $4 billion economic relief package.

The Appropriation (COVID-19) Bill 2020 will allow announced measures including payroll relief, of which $311 million has already been refunded, and relief for commercial landlords, of which more than $9 million has already been paid.

Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad addresses a reduced chamber at state parliament on Wednesday. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad addresses a reduced chamber at state parliament on Wednesday. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

Ms Trad said departments would be allocated funding from the Treasurer's Advance, subject to strict criteria being met.

"There will be full transparency of money paid out of the Treasurer's Advance, which will be reported with Treasury's annual financial statements," she said.

"These financial statements are audited by the Auditor-General and then included in Queensland Treasury's annual report which is tabled in the Legislative Assembly."

The Opposition will not oppose the Bill, which is expected to pass later today.

Originally published as No limit: Treasurer creates COVID-19 credit line

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus jackie trad politics queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 research paper gives CQ hope

        premium_icon COVID-19 research paper gives CQ hope

        Business The agricultural and mining-centric regions will be the best positioned when it comes to the impact of coronavirus

        Absent CEO’s return date still unclear

        premium_icon Absent CEO’s return date still unclear

        News LIVINGSTONE Shire Council hasn’t shed any further light on when its absent CEO...

        WATCH: A heartfelt plea for patients to support rural GPs

        premium_icon WATCH: A heartfelt plea for patients to support rural GPs

        Health Doc's warts and all video on the COVID-19 impact goes viral in CQ

        Ambulance crews respond to late night snake bite

        premium_icon Ambulance crews respond to late night snake bite

        Breaking Crews are called to The Range after reports of a snake bite after midnight