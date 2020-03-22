No limits: what Doblo wants shoppers to know

DOMINIC Doblo Sr and Jr are working 14–15–hour days to ensure they don’t let their customers down amid the current economic climate.

As the worries of coronavirus hang over many shoppers, Doblo’s Farmers Market is fully-stocked, well priced and will give you quick service as their doors remain open.

Not only that, they won’t put a limit on your purchases.

As Mr Doblo Sr spoke to The Morning Bulletin yesterday, he said the notion of a fruiterer was “a dying breed” but he was proud to keep the tradition going for Central Queenslanders.

“It’s been amazing we haven’t run out (of supplies),” he said.

Taking advantage of local services, such as acquiring Rocky’s Own Transport to deliver goods, Mr Doblo also stood proudly by his staff for their efforts as the small business continued to deliver for its customers.

“No matter what’s been thrown at us, we don’t let them (customers) down,” he said.

While Queensland soil may not produce the ripe pickings for fruit and vegetables during this season, Mr Doblo said his items had ranged from locations such as Bundaberg to New South Wales and Victoria.

However, Mr Doblo was proud his egg and milk range had been sourced locally; Smalls Trading Co. and Central Queensland Dairy Fresh respectively.

