Tonight’s games in the Rockhampton District Secondsary Schools Rugby League competition have been cancelled. The Morning Bulletin will livestream the two Friday night games at Browne Park for the duration of the competition, as well as the grand finals.
No livestream tonight: RDSSRL games postponed

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
7th Aug 2020 2:58 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Inclement weather has forced the postponement of tonight’s games in the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

The Morning Bulletin was set to livestream the two games from Browne Park - Open B at 6pm between The Cathedral College 3 and St Brendan’s College Gold and Open A at 7.30pm between Rockhampton High School 1 and St Brendan’s College Green.

All games in the round are to be rescheduled early next week.

The two Friday night games at Browne Park will be livestreamed for the duration of the competition, along with the Open A, B and C division grand finals on Friday, August 28.

The local coverage complements the livestreaming of the Cowboys Challenge and the Aaron Payne Cup this year.

That continues next Wednesday with St Brendan’s College hosting St Patrick’s College Mackay, The Cathedral College heading to Mackay to tackle competition favourites Kirwan State High and Ignatius Park up against Mackay State High.

Remember to tune into the School Footy Show at 7pm on Monday on this website.

