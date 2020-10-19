MARNUS Labuschagne had a rare failure but it didn't stop his rampaging Redlands teammates from becoming the Kookaburra club cricket 50 over champions at Allan Border Field on Sunday.

Redlands (3-324) cruised past Norths 6-323 with 7.4 overs to spare on a day of batting carnage thanks to the brutality of former Tasmanian all-rounder Simon Milenko (82 off 38) and the class of Sam Heazlett (137 off 119).

Marnus Labuschagne bowling for Redlands in the Brisbane Premier 50 over final at Border Field on Sunday, while fellow Test player Joe Burns bats.

Labuschagne was foiled by the son of a snapper when he made just two before advancing to paceman Sam Hele and skewing a leading edge to backward point to leave Redlands 2-12.

Hele is the son of respected former Courier-Mail photographer David who was in the crowd.

Before Redlands made minced meat of the chase, Norths' spirits had risen due to fine innings from Test opener Joe Burns (55 off 64 balls), Bulls batsman Nathan McSweeney (115 off 121) and Tom Healy (68 off 63).

It was such a torrid day for bowlers that Labuschagne's 0-49 off 10 overs was one of the better performances.

The going got so tough after lunch that highly rated quick Connor Sully went for 1-87 off eight overs as Redlands kicked into top gear.

Heazlett, a former Australian 50-over player, has an excellent 50 over record and his century will also help him get the attention of the Queensland selectors after he was omitted from the Bull's first Sheffield Shield side of the summer.

Originally published as No Marnus, no worries for Redlands