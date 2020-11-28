‘No mean feat’: CYS graduates complete the trifecta

Jockey Elly Smith, strapper Cody Collis and trainer Tom Smith with Yarralinda, who won the $32K QTIS 2YO Maiden (1050m) at Callaghan Park last Sunday. Photo: Caught in the Act Photography CQ

Jockey Elly Smith, strapper Cody Collis and trainer Tom Smith with Yarralinda, who won the $32K QTIS 2YO Maiden (1050m) at Callaghan Park last Sunday. Photo: Caught in the Act Photography CQ

FAVOURABLE results endorsing the worth of Rockhampton’s Capricornia Yearling Sales are continuing to emerge in the juvenile racing results from Callaghan Park recently.

At last Sunday’s Christmas At Callaghan Park TAB race meeting, graduates from this year’s CYS completed the trifecta in the $32K QTIS 2YO Maiden (1050m).

Emerging young Rockhampton trainer Tom’s Smith’s Better Than Ready filly Yarralinda won from Clinton Taylor’s Spill The Bean’s filly Montana Night, with Tim Cook’s Spill The Beans filly Agustawynd third.

The trio was sold at what was believed to be Australia’s first completely online yearling sale when the normal formatted auction at the Rockhampton Showground was shelved last April because of COVID 19.

The result was quite exceptional considering that last Sunday’s race was open to youngsters sold from yearling sales conducted Australia-wide earlier this year.

“It is no mean feat for our local Rockhampton yearling sale to provide the trifecta of placings in a race for two year olds, particularly so with the QTIS bonuses added,” Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon said.

Yarralinda was bred and sold by Alistair Stewart from Oaklands Stud, Darling Downs, thereby continuing a dynasty of juvenile CYS winners produced by the stud.

Sold for $13,250 to Darryl Paradise, Yarralinda (br f 2 Better Than Ready-Max’s Girl x Chateau Istana (GB), the winner has special significance for Alistair.

“Hopefully we will be despatching Yarralinda’s yearling half-brother by Exosphere (X Lonrho) to the Rocky Sale next April,” he said.

“I am quite excited about that yearling as he looks the goods and the Exosphere’s are getting the results.”

Oaklands stud is arguably alongside Raheen Stud, the longest running vendor of the Capricornia Yearling Sales.

Montana Night, the runner-up to Yarralinda, was offered at the sale on account of Kerrod and Glenda Smyth’s Laurel Glen Equine Centre (as agents) and it fetched $17,500 when purchased by Clinton Taylor.

A daughter of the capable More Than Ready mare Rose of Montana, the brown or black coloured Montana Night has a bevy of “Black Type” winners in her pedigree.

Laurel Glen has a reputation for excellence and has played an established and leading role in not only the Capricornia Yearling Sales but also the races associated with it.

Who could forget the Laurel Glen-bred prolific race winner Mythologist, a Hidden Dragon-Satellite Girl colt which won the rich $100K – plus 2013 Capricornia Yearling Sales Classic.

Speaking after last Sunday’s race, Montana Night’s trainer Clinton Taylor paid the CYS a huge compliment.

“It looks like that Rocky sale has again produced a couple of good ones this season,” Taylor said.

“It is amazing as year in and year out that sale gets winners and good ones at that.”

Tim Cook, the trainer of third placed Agustawynd, no doubt would concur.

Agustawynd was passed in on sale night when she failed to fetch her reserve but in just two starts, she has finished third on both occasions.

Another CYS graduate from the 2019 edition in the Ricky Vale-trained Russian Weapon, a Wittington three year old, was successful in Mackay on Thursday.

A $10K buy from Grandview, the sprinter has now won three races from seven starts for almost $50K in prize money making him another great advertisement for the Capricornia Yearling Sales.

The 2021 CYS will take place at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Sunday, April 11.

Ricky Vale also won with Stubai at Mackay on Thursday, thereby providing members of the Cheimardinov family with a winning double as they are also in the ownership of Russian Weapon.